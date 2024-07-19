Yandex metrika counter

US hypersonic missile system debuts in military exercise

The U.S. Army has made history by deploying a battery of the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) missile system for the first time during the Resolute Hunter exercise, News.Az reports citing DVIDs.

The missile system was deployed by the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force at Lewis-McChord Joint Base in Washington.

During the exercise, the system was integrated into the Army-wide command and control infrastructure, enabling it to target using coordinates from Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and other equipment.

The battery received target coordinates from detection systems over 4,000 km away and adjusted its fire control system to simulate a missile launch.

The LRHW missile is capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 17. The U.S. is equipping its armed forces with ground-based launchers for cruise and hypersonic missiles as part of its advanced strike capabilities.

