US judge temporarily blocks Trump order to roll back food aid benefits

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration directive requiring U.S. states to undo measures issued to provide full SNAP food aid benefits, according to a court notice on Monday.

The decision follows a federal appeals court ruling late Sunday that upheld an order directing U.S. officials to fully fund this month’s food aid for 42 million low-income Americans amid the ongoing government shutdown, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case highlights continuing legal and political disputes over the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and its administration during periods of federal funding disruptions.

