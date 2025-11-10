FAA limits private jets at 12 major US airports due to air traffic controller shortages

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday that it will “effectively prohibit business aviation” at 12 major U.S. airports due to ongoing staffing shortages caused by the government shutdown, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

This move adds to existing flight restrictions for commercial airlines, already grappling with air traffic control delays.

The FAA’s action follows a previous directive from the Trump administration that required U.S. airlines to reduce their schedules by 4% starting Friday, with cuts expected to reach 10% by the end of the week. Over the weekend, more than 4,500 commercial flights were canceled, and over 17,000 were delayed as air traffic controllers continued to work without pay.

While aviation industry leaders welcomed progress on a potential shutdown resolution late Sunday, a final agreement remains elusive.

“Safety is the cornerstone of business aviation, and NBAA is fully committed to ensuring the safety of the NAS,” said National Business Aviation Association President and CEO Ed Bolen in a statement late Sunday. “Among the ways we will do that is to ensure business aviation operators have an understanding of these restrictions and their implications. The FAA didn’t immediately comment. Here are the airports included in the new restrictions, according to the NBAA: Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport (BOS)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

