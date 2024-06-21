US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrives in South Korean port

+ ↺ − 16 px

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived at a naval port in Busan in southeastern South Korea on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency said citing the Republic of Korea’s Navy said.

Saturday’s arrival is the first of a US aircraft carrier since November. It was joined by two Aegis-equipped destroyers.Later this month, South Korea, the United States and Japan are expected to hold a trilateral military exercise, dubbed the Freedom Edge, involving the USS Theodore Roosevelt.On June 19, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty envisaging the provision of military assistance in the event of a defensive war.

News.Az