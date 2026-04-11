BYD to install 6,000 flash chargers globally

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According to Autohome, BYD plans to install 6,000 flash-charging stations internationally, with 3,000 of them in Europe, as it speeds up the regional expansion of its premium Denza brand.

The announcement coincides with Denza’s latest European launch in Paris, where the Z9 GT was presented to the public as part of a broader brand expansion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Brand-level expansion

Denza’s European strategy extends beyond the Z9 GT. The brand’s initial lineup for the region includes both the Z9 GT and the D9, a seven-seat MPV positioned in the premium segment.

The D9 has been one of China’s best-selling high-end new energy MPVs and is planned for introduction in Europe as part of Denza’s multi-model rollout.

By the end of 2026, Denza aims to cover more than 30 European countries and establish over 150 retail outlets, indicating a full brand deployment rather than a limited product launch.

Charging network rollout

BYD’s infrastructure plan includes 6,000 overseas flash-charging stations, with Europe accounting for half of the total. BYD recently reported that its flash-charging network in China reached 5,000 operational stations across 297 cities within 27 days of launch, according to earlier reporting by CarNewsChina.

The rollout forms part of the company’s “Flash Charging” initiative. The network is being developed alongside vehicle introductions, reflecting a combined strategy of product and energy ecosystem expansion.

Previous reports indicated that BYD’s Flash Charging 2.0 network would begin deployment in Europe in 2026, aligning with Denza’s market entry timeline.

The Z9 GT introduces BYD’s flash-charging system to European markets. Under standard conditions, the system can charge the battery from 10% to 70% in around 5 minutes and from 10% to 97% in about 9 minutes.

At −30°C, the charging time increases to around 12 minutes. The system is designed to reduce the performance gap between conventional refuelling and electric charging, particularly in cold climates.

Powertrain and range

The Z9 GT is offered in both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid variants. The fully electric version is rated at up to 1,036 km of CLTC range, while the plug-in hybrid variant offers up to 401 km of electric-only range.

Powertrain configurations include a single motor producing 370 kW and a tri-motor setup delivering 230 kW, 310 kW, and 310 kW.

The model is equipped with BYD’s second-generation blade battery, YunNian-A suspension system, and the “God’s Eye 5.0” driver assistance system.

Pricing and availability

The Z9 GT is priced at approximately 115,000 euros, equivalent to about 125,000 USD, making it similarly priced to the entry-level Porsche Taycan. It has been listed across multiple European markets, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The D9 MPV is expected to follow as part of the same expansion phase, broadening Denza’s positioning across both sedan and multi-purpose vehicle segments.

Industry push

Denza, now fully owned by BYD after its earlier joint venture with Mercedes-Benz, is positioned as a technology-focused premium brand targeting European incumbents.

Chinese automakers are increasingly combining vehicle exports with investments in charging infrastructure as they expand in Europe. BYD’s plan to deploy thousands of high-power charging stations alongside a multi-model lineup reflects this broader industry trend.

News.Az