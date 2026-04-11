Iraq's Parliament convenes to elect new president

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, the Council of Representatives of Iraq held a session to elect a new President of the Republic. Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi opened the session after a quorum was reached with 223 MPs in attendance.

In a speech during the session, Al Halbousi said that 18 candidates had initially been nominated for the presidency, while two withdrew, Asso Faraidoon Ali and incumbent President Abdul Latif Rashid, reducing the number of candidates to 16, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amedi as country's new president

Trump says Iranians "have no cards," ahead of negotiations

Vance Heads to Pakistan with Warning for Iran: Don’t ‘Play’ the US

Iranian president says ceasefire depends on US commitments

President Abdul Latif Rashid earlier announced his withdrawal from seeking a second term, stating in a statement that he did not wish for his candidacy to contribute to further political polarization or weaken national unity.

Iraq exceeded its constitutional deadline by around 70 days, while 148 days have passed without the formation of a new government since the parliamentary elections in November 2025.

News.Az