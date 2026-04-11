World Bank and IMF to host 2029 Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi

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The 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in October 2029, following a vote by the Boards of Governors of both institutions.

The last time the Annual Meetings were held in the UAE was in 2003, when they took place in Dubai, News.Az reports, citing World Bank.

The Annual Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector leaders, and a wide range of stakeholders across civil society, media, and academia to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy, including global economic financial stability, job creation, and poverty eradication.

The Annual Meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington, D.C. and every third year in one of the institutions’ member countries. The 2026 Annual Meetings will take place in Bangkok, Thailand in October, at which time there will be an official signing ceremony for the UAE to host the 2029 Meetings.

The World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund look forward to Abu Dhabi hosting the 2029 Annual Meetings in the spirit of international cooperation and dialogue that underpins the work of both institutions.

We look forward to welcoming the UAE and the rest of our membership next week for our Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, where we will discuss the global economy, job creation, and support for countries affected by the impacts of the war in the Middle East.

News.Az