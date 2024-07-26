US, Poland launch joint F-16 drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s National Defense Ministry has announced the commencement of joint military exercises, dubbed Aviation Detachment Rotation 24, which will run until August 7.

The drills involve Polish F-16s from the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask and American aircraft from the 138th Fighter Wing of the USAF, News.Az reports citing Polish media.Polish and US pilots are conducting joint air operations across the country with multi-role F-16s.During the exercises, pilots are focusing on enhancing operational procedures for F-16s in combat conditions. The US Air Forces confirmed that six F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 138th Fighter Wing at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, arrived at Łask Air Base, Poland, on July 16, 2024, for the 52nd Operations Group Det 1 Aviation Detachment Rotation.The primary goals of the exercise are to refine operational procedures for F-16 combat aircraft and to enhance interoperability and collaboration between the Polish Air Force and the US Air Force.

News.Az