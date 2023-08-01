News.az
News
F-16 Fighter Jets
Thai F-16s bomb Cambodian military bases - At least 11 dead
24 Jul 2025-16:56
US approves proposed sale of F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines
02 Apr 2025-23:53
F-16 fighter jets spotted over Kherson Region in first such case — official
08 Aug 2024-17:18
Zelensky confirms arrival of first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
04 Aug 2024-18:37
US, Poland launch joint F-16 drills
26 Jul 2024-14:35
Dutch gov’t greenlights F-16 deliveries to Ukraine
02 Jul 2024-10:35
F-16 to be legitimate target for Russia if used against its forces — Putin
27 Mar 2024-20:30
F-16 questions linger as Ukrainian pilots set to start training this month
01 Aug 2023-22:15
