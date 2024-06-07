US president announces additional $225M in aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new assistance package worth $225 million for rebuilding the country’s electric power capabilities, US President Joe Biden said.

“I’ve announced six packages of significant funding. Today I’m also signing an additional package for $225 million to help you reconstruct the electric grid," the US leader, who is visiting France, said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.Biden also apologized to Zelenskyy for the delay of a major assistance package, which was held up for several months in Congress.“I apologize for the weeks of not knowing what’s going to pass, in terms of funding, because we had trouble getting the bill that we had to pass,” the US president said.Biden reiterated support for Ukraine and vowed the US is not going to walk away from Kyiv.The Associated Press reported earlier that the $225 million aid package could include HIMARS munitions. Officials also said it would include missiles for Hawk air defense systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, armored vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, explosive materials and spare parts.

News.Az