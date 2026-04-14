US-sanctioned Chinese tanker transits Strait of Hormuz despite Trump blockade

The Rich Starry became the first vessel to pass through the strait and exit the Gulf since the blockade began, based on data from LSEG, MarineTraffic, and Kpler, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The tanker and its owner, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, had been sanctioned by the United States for dealings with Iran.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Rich Starry is a medium-range tanker carrying approximately 250,000 barrels of methanol, according to the data. It loaded the cargo at its most recent port of call in the United Arab Emirates, specifically at Hamriyah, the data indicated.

The Chinese-owned vessel has a Chinese crew on board, the data also showed.

Another U.S.-sanctioned tanker, Murlikishan, also entered the strait on Tuesday, according to LSEG data. The empty handysize tanker is expected to load fuel oil in Iraq on April 16, based on Kpler data. The vessel, formerly known as MKA, has previously transported Russian and Iranian oil.