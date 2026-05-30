Pentagon warns strikes could resume if Iran deal falls apart

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The U.S. military warned that it is prepared to resume military operations against Iran if necessary, while linking any suspension of trade restrictions on Tehran to the country’s full compliance with a proposed diplomatic memorandum of understanding.

The warning was delivered by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday, May 30, during an address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore – Asia’s premier security summit for international defense ministers, military commanders, and diplomats, News.Az reports, citing Middle East Monitor.

Hegseth’s remarks project a strict “peace through strength” posture while international negotiators work to secure a permanent end to the maritime war.

“We are capable of resuming strikes if it becomes necessary... we are entirely ready for this,” Hegseth stated during the Singapore forum. “We have sufficient reserves both in the region and across the world, so we are in a very good position.”

Trump’s ‘patient’ search for a afvorable deal

The Pentagon Chief explained that while the US military remains on high alert, President Donald Trump is actively exercising patience to secure an advantageous structural arrangement.

The primary prerequisite for any binding document signed by the White House remains an absolute, verifiable guarantee that Iran will never develop or possess a functional nuclear weapon or bomb.

The active warning follows Trump’s announcement on Friday, May 29, that he had convened a high-level review inside the White House Situation Room to make a final determination on the proposal to end the war.

The strategic framework currently under review mandates a temporary 60-day prolongation of the regional ceasefire originally brokered on April 7, which recently neared a total breakdown following a direct exchange of fire between US Navy assets and Iranian coastal batteries inside the Strait of Hormuz.

The staggering cost of the Persian Gulf Standoff

The conflict, which was jointly initiated by the United States and Israel on February 28, has induced widespread economic instability across the globe. Hostilities triggered a massive surge in international energy prices after Iran effectively closed off the Strait of Hormuz – a vital maritime shipping chokepoint that handles roughly 20% of global crude oil shipments.

To reverse the economic damage, the pending 60-day blueprint maps out a synchronized, step-by-step de-escalation path. Iran must completely clear its offensive naval mine networks within a strict 30-day window and guarantee unhindered shipping traffic through the Strait without arbitrary tolls or tracking fees.

In exact reciprocity for the open shipping lanes, the US will gradually lift the unprecedented naval blockade it clamped onto Iranian ports in mid-April. However, US officials note the withdrawal of American warships will be strictly matched to the volume of commercial shipping safely restored to the Gulf.

The agreement also establishes a joint US-Iranian-IAEA engineering mission to unearth and destroy highly enriched radioactive stockpiles – termed “Nuclear Dust” – currently trapped under mountains collapsed 11 months ago by high-yield American B-2 stealth bomber strikes.

News.Az