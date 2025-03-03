US State of South Carolina declares state of emergency as wildfires erupt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Governor Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency as over 175 wildfires continue to burn across South Carolina, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds.

More than 175 fires were burning in South Carolina, the governor's office said, fueled by unusually dry conditions and gusty winds. Those conditions are expected to fade as a cold front pushes out the dry air mass over the Southeast US and brings rain by Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

In Horry County, the Horry Fire had burned 1,600 acres by Sunday afternoon, according to a South Carolina Forestry Commission fire summary. It was among six major fires still burning in the state, according to the summary.

People in eight neighborhoods were forced to evacuate as several fires raged in Horry County, officials said. Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard used two Blackhawk helicopters to drop water 600 gallons at a time on the blazes, the South Carolina National Guard said.

