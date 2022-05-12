US surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has passed one million, News.Az reports citing the White House.

President Joe Biden ordered flags be flown at half-staff to mark the milestone, according to the White House.

The US has also registered 80 million COVID-19 cases, out of a 330 million population.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 518.8 million coronavirus infections and more than 6.25 million deaths have been recorded in the world. The United States accounts for the higher number of confirmed cases reported to WHO - 80,676,055. It is followed by India (43,088,118), Brazil (30,460,997), France (27,921,895) and Germany (25,033,970).

News.Az