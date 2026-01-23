US targets Iran's 'shadow fleet' in response to protester crackdown
On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on nine vessels linked to the so-called shadow fleet and eight associated firms, the U.S. Treasury Department announced, as the Trump administration aimed to increase pressure on Iran following the recent killing of protesters.
The Treasury said the vessels and their respective owners or management firms, which include entities based in India, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, have collectively transported hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil and petroleum products to foreign markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
"Today’s sanctions target a critical component of how Iran generates the funds used to repress its own people. As previously outlined, Treasury will continue to track the tens of millions of dollars that the regime has stolen and is desperately attempting to wire to banks outside of Iran," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.
The Treasury said the revenue belongs to the Iranian people, but is instead diverted to fund Iran's "regional terrorist proxies, weapons programs, and security services, instead of the basic economic services the Iranian people have bravely demanded."
Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.