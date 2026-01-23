US targets Iran's 'shadow fleet' in response to protester crackdown

On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on nine vessels linked to the so-called shadow fleet and eight associated firms, the U.S. Treasury Department announced, as the Trump administration aimed to increase pressure on Iran following the recent killing of protesters.

The Treasury said the revenue belongs to the Iranian people, but is instead diverted to fund Iran's "regional terrorist proxies, weapons programs, and security services, instead of the basic economic services the Iranian people have bravely demanded."

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.