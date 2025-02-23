Yandex metrika counter

US Treasury: European troops may be deployed in Ukraine, but without NATO participation
U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka (Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

Western plans for Ukraine include the possible deployment of European troops, but without NATO participation.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated this on the Fox News channel, News.Az informs via TASS.

"In my understanding, this will be a military decision on the part of Europe, but not on the part of NATO. This is what we will start from," he said in response to a question about the possibility of American troops participating in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.


