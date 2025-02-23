"In my understanding, this will be a military decision on the part of Europe, but not on the part of NATO. This is what we will start from," he said in response to a question about the possibility of American troops participating in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
US Treasury: European troops may be deployed in Ukraine, but without NATO participation
U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka (Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)