Uzbek president tests Turkish Togg electric car

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has tested the Turkish Togg electric car, News.az reports citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

On April 12, Mirziyoyev was presented with the Togg electric car.

On behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank handed over the keys to the new electric car to the Uzbek president.

