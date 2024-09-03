Uzbekistan reiterates support for Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbek Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Aziz Abdulhakimov reiterated his country’s strong support to Azerbaijan’s preparations for the COP29 climate conference, scheduled to take place in Baku this November.

Speaking at a high-level dialogue on "Enhancing Climate Transparency through Universal Participation in the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF)" in Baku on Wednesday, Abduhakimov underscored the significance of hosting such a crucial global event.Minister Abduhakimov stated that holding COP29 in Baku is not only important for Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region but also for Central Asia.He highlighted that under Azerbaijan's presidency, countries in the region will have the opportunity to present their national plans and share their initiatives in combating global climate change.

News.Az