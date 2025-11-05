Vietnam orders evacuations, vessel ban as Typhoon Kalmaegi nears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has ordered a ban on all vessels from going out to sea as the country’s central and southern regions brace for the arrival of Typhoon Kalmaegi.

Chairing a meeting on disaster response, Ha emphasized that no residents should be at sea after 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He also directed that evacuations in high-risk coastal and mountainous areas be completed before 7 p.m. local time the same day.

Authorities are prioritizing the relocation of residents from zones vulnerable to high tides, isolation, and landslides. The typhoon is expected to impact the regions between 7 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, leaving little time for preparation. Ha urged localities in the storm’s projected path to promptly update and execute emergency response plans.

News.Az