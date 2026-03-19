World Bank approves 135 mln USD to strengthen Senegal's health system

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The World Bank Group has approved 135 million U.S. dollars in financing for Senegal to strengthen its health system and expand financial protection for vulnerable populations, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The funding will support the implementation of the Senegal Health System Development and Financial Protection Program, known as NAATANGUE 2030, which aims to improve health outcomes for women, children and adolescents, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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According to the statement, the financing package includes a 100-million-dollar credit from the International Development Association, a 20-million-dollar grant from the Global Financing Facility, and a 15-million-dollar grant from the Health System Transformation and Resilience Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

The program will also enhance access to essential medicines, deploy health workers to underserved areas, strengthen health information systems and data use, and improve preparedness for health and environmental shocks.

News.Az