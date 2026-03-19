Nearly 100 people evacuated after house fire in Hong Kong

Nearly 100 people evacuated after house fire in Hong Kong

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A fire erupted in a tin-sheeted house near Lo Wai, Tsuen Wan District, Hong Kong, on Thursday night, with the alarm level raised to No. 3, local media reported.

The fire broke out at nearly 10 p.m., accompanied by explosions that prompted numerous emergency calls. Nearly 100 people were evacuated in the initial response, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Flames raged intensely at the scene, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky, visible from a distance. No casualties have been reported so far.

News.Az