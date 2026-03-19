U.S. F-35 makes emergency landing over Iranian fire: media

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A U.S. F-35 fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday at a U.S. military base in the Middle East after it was struck by what was believed to be Iranian fire, according to a CNN report citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The incident would be the first time Iran has hit a U.S. warplane since the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Feb. 28, said the report, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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The jet was "flying a combat mission over Iran" when it made the emergency landing, Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, was quoted as saying.

"The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition," Hawkins said. "This incident is under investigation."

News.Az