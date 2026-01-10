Vigils held across Venezuela for political prisoners' release

Candles were lit outside El Helicoide, El Helicoide, the headquarters of Venezuela's intelligence service and detention center, in Caracas, and also at the Rodeo I prison in Guatire, where relatives and friends called for their loved ones to be set free.

Many have voiced their frustration over the lack of official information and the slow progress of the promised releases, despite the pledge made by the government.

The initial announcement, delivered by Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodríguez, mentioned the release of a "significant number" of detainees, without providing further details.

However, a local human rights group said only nine people had been released, which amounts to just over 1% of the citizens and foreigners it says are detained in the country for political reasons. According to the NGO Foro Penal, there are currently 811 political prisoners in the country.