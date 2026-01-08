Venezuela announces release of key political prisoners

Jorge Rodríguez, the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly and brother of interim president Delcy Rodríguez, announced on Thursday that authorities had started releasing political prisoners as part of what he called a “unilateral gesture” by the government, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

Jorge Rodríguez said the releases would include Venezuelan citizens and foreigners, though he did not specify how many people would be freed, saying only that it would be “an important number.”