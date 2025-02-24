Virgin Media down, leaving thousands of Britons without access to internet

Virgin Media’s internet service appears to have stopped working properly in a major outage.

The company said it was aware of issues and working to fix them, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Some users reported they were unable to get online at all. Others said that it seemed to relate specifically to Microsoft services: that they were unable to get onto work-focused tools such as Microsoft Teams or 365, for instance, or play Xbox online.

Users have been reported some problems over the last day or so. But there was a huge surge in reports on Monday morning, according to tracking website Down Detector.

The issues appeared to be present right across the UK, according to the same website.

The company said that it was aware that some of its users were having trouble getting online, and that it was working to fix it.

“We’re aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with their services,” a Virgin Media spokesperson said. “We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to fix this as a priority.” On Twitter, it asked affected customers to consult its status page for further updates.

