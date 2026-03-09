War with Iran is "very complete" - Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an interview with CBS News on Monday, President Donald Trump stated that the war with Iran is 'very complete.'"

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” said the president, News.Az reports.

“They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones. If you look, they have nothing left. There’s nothing left in a military sense.”

CBS also asked the president if he had a message for Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, and the president said, “I have no message for him. None, whatsoever.”

News.Az