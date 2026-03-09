Trump, Putin discuss Iran war in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin stated that President Trump had a call with President Putin to discuss the war in Iran and other matters.

The conversation was "businesslike, constructive, and frank," according to the Russian readout, which was released before any corresponding statement from the White House, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Putin used the call to present proposals for a swift diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Iran, where the United States and Israel have been conducting sustained military operations since launching coordinated strikes on Feb. 28. Trump, for his part, reiterated his interest in a rapid ceasefire and a long-term settlement in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin's account.

The two leaders also discussed Venezuela, among other topics, and expressed their readiness for continued regular communication, Moscow said.

