WARNING over XRP price predictions: XRP remains at risk of dropping

Numerous XRP analysts are calling for a massive price explosion in 2025, citing what appears to be a descending triangle pattern on shorter-timeframe charts, News.Az reports citing TradingView

Is XRP “coiling up for a bigger move”?

Prominent crypto traders like Mikybull Crypto and Gordon have both flagged similar chart structures on XRP’s charts.

Mikybull says XRP is “still coiling up for a bigger move,” pointing to a descending triangle pattern.

XRP/USD three-day price chart. Source: TradingView

Gordon asserts that the same structure is a falling wedge, which is generally considered a bullish reversal setup. He notes that the cryptocurrency “is looking primed to SEND.“

Source: Gordon

XRP’s price will break above the triangle’s upper trendline and rise by an amount equal to the triangle’s height, if Mikybull and Gordon’s analyses play out as intended.

XRP/USD three-day price chart. Source: TradingView

That brings $3.35 into play as a potential upside target, up almost 50% from the current price levels.

But there’s a problem: Both setups hinge on a pattern that often resolves to the downside, especially in the market conditions that XRP currently trades in.

XRP has higher odds of breaking down: Research

Descending triangles that follow uptrends result in bearish breakdowns around 54% of the time, according to chart pattern researcher Thomas Bulkowski.

That number may appear modest, but in crypto, where volatility amplifies failure moves, the risk tilts higher. Some anecdotal studies further peg the bearish resolution rate closer to 60%–70%.

Revere Copper and Brass price performance 1946: Source: Technical Analysis of Stock Trends

The key flaw lies in misinterpreting descending triangle structures as falling wedges. Both patterns slope downward, but the falling wedge’s lower trendline trends deeper.

Descending triangles, by contrast, feature a flat support base and lower highs, often signaling that sellers are growing more aggressive. One prime example of this is XRP’s triangle formation in 2021-2022, which resulted in a breakdown.

XRP/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView

In XRP’s current chart, the support area of $1.80-$2.00 has been tested multiple times without significant bounces — a red flag.

XRP/USD three-day price chart. Source: TradingView

A decisive breakdown below the support area can therefore lead XRP’s price toward the $1 downside target.

That level also aligns with XRP’s aggregated realized price, the average at which traders acquired their coins.

XRP realized price. Source: Glassnode

To be clear, this doesn’t mean XRP can’t rally to new record highs in 2025.

