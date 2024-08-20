WHO adds 5 African nations to list for special measures due to mpox outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its list of countries requiring special measures to address the mpox outbreak. The new additions include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, News.Az reports.

"The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee has determined that the ongoing upsurge of mpox in a growing number of countries in Africa constitutes a public health emergency of international concern under the provisions of the regulations," the WHO said in a statement posted on its website. "The temporary recommendations are issued to States Parties experiencing the upsurge of mpox, including, but not limited to, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda," the statement emphasized.As part of the recommendations adopted, WHO called for the strengthening of national mechanisms to respond to public health emergencies, closer coordination of mpox control efforts, improved laboratory diagnosis of the disease, and the identification of contacts of mpox-infected persons. WHO is also urging increased border surveillance for mpox cases, vaccination, better public awareness of the disease and control measures.On August 13, the African Union Medical and Health Services Directorate declared a public health emergency on the continent due to the spread of mpox. People infected with mpox have been identified in 17 African countries, the total number of people infected exceeds 38,000, and more than 1,400 people have died. The epicenter of the outbreak is the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The country now accounts for 92% of all mpox infections detected in Africa in 2024.

