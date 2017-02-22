Witnesses testify in Akif Chovdarov’s trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku’s Sabunchu district court on Wednesday continued the trial in the criminal case involving Major General Akif Chovdarov, former head of the main energy and

Former employee of the MNS Ali Nabiyev testified as witness in the trial presided over by chairman of the Baku Military Court Habib Hasanov, APA reported.

He said that he hasn’t taken money from Jahangir Alishov and other aggrieved persons on behalf of Akif Chovdarov and they lie.

Later, Akif Chovdarov’s driver Nurkhan Atakishiyev gave testimony at the hearing. He refuted what J.Alishov had said. He noted that Alishov hasn’t registered a house in his name and there is no such contract.

Chovdarov’s friend Adil Yagubov also testified in the trial. He said that the fish farm established in Masazir is owned by Chovdarov’s son-in-law Rovshan Gasimov: “We asked Jahangir Alishov to send two workers. One of those stole AZN6,000. After being aware of it, Alishov sent materials worth AZN4,000. No one required him anything about it and Jahangir hasn’t spent AZN250,000 for it.”

The hearing will be continued on February 27.

Akif Chovdarov faces charges under Articles 145.3 (illegal deprivation of freedom of a person, causing to the death of the victim or other serious consequences by negligence), 179.3.1, 179.3.2 (embezzlement or waste by an organized group on a large scale), 181.3.1, 181.3.2 (robbery committed by an organized group in order to seize the property on a large scale), 182.3.1, 182.3.2 (extortion, committed by an organized group in order to obtain property on a large scale), 228.4 (illegal purchase, selling or carrying of gas weapon, cold steel, including throwing weapon), 302.1, 302.2 (implementation operative - search actions by not authorized persons, as well as implementation of these actions by authorized persons, but without grounds provided by the legislation, entailed essential, and the same acts committed with use of special means, intended for secret dredging the information), 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3, 311.3.4 (bribe-taking by a group of persons on preliminary arrangement, committed repeatedly on a large scale with the use of threats), 313 (service forgery), 341.2.1, 341.2.2, 241.2.3 (abusing authority, excess or inactivity of authority committed by a group of persons, committed with the use of weapons, resulted in grave consequences) of the Criminal Code. The former head of the first department of the ministry’s main directorate Salim Mammadov is charged under articles 145.3, 179.3.1, 179.3.2, 181.3.1, 181.3.2, 182.3.1, 182.3.2, 302.1, 302.2, 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3, 311.3.4, 313, 341.2.1, 341.2.2 and 341.2.3; the former head of the second department Akif Aliyev is charged under articles 145.3, 179.3.1, 179.3.2, 181.3.1, 181.3.2, 182.3.1, 182.3.2, 302.2, 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3, 311.3.4, 313, 341.2.1, 341.2.2 and 341.2.3; the former deputy head of the first division of the third department Orkhan Osmanov is charged under 145.3, 181.3.1, 181.3.2, 182.3.1, 182.3.2, 302.2, 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3, 311.3.4, 341.2.1, 341.2.2 and 341.2.3.

The court ordered seizure on property and cash worth of 33,466,000, trade and service sectors, greenhouses, aquaculture farms and other property complexes, land plots worth of 8,967,000 manats, private houses, apartments and vehicles worth of 24,445,000 manats, jewelry worth of 37,000 manats belonging to the accused persons –- Akif Chovdarov, Salim Mammadov, Akif Aliyev and Orkhan Osmanov to compensate damage caused to the aggrieved persons.

