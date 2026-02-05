Yandex metrika counter

World Series hero, Tigers great Mickey Lolich dead at 85

  • World
  • Share
World Series hero, Tigers great Mickey Lolich dead at 85
Photo: World Series hero, Tigers great Mickey Lolich

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a player who made history with the Detroit Tigers.

Mickey Lolich, remembered as the Tigers’ hero in the 1968 World Series, has died, the Tigers announced, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

He was 85. Lolich is the last MLB pitcher to win three games in the World Series. He was named World Series MVP that year.

The Tigers said Lolich’s wife informed the franchise that Lolich was recently in hospice care. The cause of death was not released.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      