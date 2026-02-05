World Series hero, Tigers great Mickey Lolich dead at 85

+ ↺ − 16 px

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a player who made history with the Detroit Tigers.

Mickey Lolich, remembered as the Tigers’ hero in the 1968 World Series, has died, the Tigers announced, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

He was 85. Lolich is the last MLB pitcher to win three games in the World Series. He was named World Series MVP that year.

The Tigers said Lolich’s wife informed the franchise that Lolich was recently in hospice care. The cause of death was not released.

News.Az