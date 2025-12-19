CBA Roundup: Guangdong holds off late Guangzhou rally for home win

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Guangdong Southern Tigers, with five players scoring in double figures, edged the Guangzhou Loong Lions 97-94 in the third round of the 2025-26 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular season on Friday night, News.az reports, citing CNN.

Guangdong kept up its strong form and gradually pulled away in the fourth quarter, building a 10-point lead. Although Shao Weiyun knocked down a late 3-pointer for Guangzhou, it wasn't enough as Guangdong held on for the win.

Xu Jie and Jared Sullinger each had 17 points for Guangdong. Lindell Wigginton led a game-high 25 points for Guangzhou.

On Thursday, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers bounced back from a heavy loss to the Beijing Ducks in its previous game, defeating another Beijing team, the Royal Fighters, 105-95.

Despite losing young star Yang Hansen to the NBA, the Qingdao Eagles have been on a roll this season. Quinndary Weatherspoon shot 16 of 20 from the field and erupted for 56 points as Qingdao beat the Nanjing Monkey Kings 99-88 at home.

In other third-round action, the Beijing Ducks beat the Liaoning Flying Leopards 94-81 to remain unbeaten, the Shandong Heroes overcame the Sichuan Blue Whales 94-87, the Ningbo Rockets defeated the Shenzhen Leopards 81-72, the Zhejiang Lions prevailed the Fujian Sturgeons 98-80, the Jilin Northeast Tigers beat the Tianjin Pioneers 90-80, and the Shanxi Loongs downed the Zhejiang Golden Bulls 102-91, while the Shanghai Sharks tamed the Jiangsu Dragons 101-89.

News.Az