XRP is only 83.4% away from overtaking Ethereum (ETH)

XRP is only 83.4% away from overtaking Ethereum (ETH)

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a current price of $2.37, XRP poses a greater challenge to Ethereum (ETH) than many anticipated.

To surpass Ethereum's market capitalization, XRP would need to reach $4.36—an 83.4% increase. This possibility has sparked interest, highlighting XRP's rising market position and recent advancements, News.Az citing the U.Today Right now, XRP is in fourth place among cryptocurrencies, with a market cap of $136.3 billion. Ethereum, with a valuation of $436.3 billion and a price of $3,621.87, is still a big step ahead. Bitcoin is the big leader in the sector, with a market cap of $1.94 trillion and a price of $97,744.99, showing its dominance.XRP's rise of almost 500% in recent months shows a lot of potential for growth. While its all-time high of over $3.30 from 2018 is still a benchmark, its legal victory in the SEC v. Ripple case has been a key factor in its recovery. The court said that XRP is not a security, which is good for its adoption and investor confidence.The year ahead could shape XRP's trajectory. There's a lot of hope for a shift in the way things are regulated, especially since the U.S. is about to have new political leadership. A lot of people think this could be good for Ripple's continued growth, which in turn will affect XRP performance.Whether XRP can surpass Ethereum depends on whether the market stays interested and the conditions are favorable. Worth keeping in mind a possibility of an XRP ETF, which would also open up new ways for both the cryptocurrency and investors. #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis

News.Az