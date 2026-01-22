YouTube unveils AI tools and in-app shopping for 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has revealed the platform’s key priorities for 2026, announcing new AI-powered creation tools, in-app shopping checkout, and major updates to the Shorts format. The roadmap was shared in Mohan’s annual letter outlining YouTube’s next phase of product development.

YouTube is introducing three major AI-based creation features this year. Creators will be able to generate Shorts using their own digital likeness, build simple games from text prompts through the experimental Playables program, and experiment with AI-assisted music creation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company reports rapid adoption of existing AI features. More than 1 million channels used YouTube’s AI creation tools daily in December. Additionally, 20 million users discovered content through YouTube’s “Ask” tool, while 6 million daily viewers watched at least ten minutes of auto-dubbed content.

Mohan emphasized that AI is designed to support, not replace, creators. “AI will remain a tool for expression, not a replacement,” he wrote.

To address growing concerns about low-quality AI-generated uploads, YouTube is strengthening spam and clickbait detection systems to reduce what Mohan described as “AI slop.”

YouTube is also expanding its commerce ecosystem by launching in-app checkout, allowing viewers to purchase products without leaving the platform. This removes friction from the buying process and keeps transactions fully within YouTube’s environment.

Over 500,000 creators are already part of YouTube Shopping. Mohan highlighted cases where creators generated millions of dollars in shopping-related sales through the platform in 2025. New brand partnership tools will also let Shorts creators add direct sponsor links, while a post-publishing feature will enable swapping branded segments in older videos to create recurring revenue streams.

Another major change coming this year is the introduction of image posts in the Shorts feed, blending static visuals with video content. Shorts currently average an extraordinary 200 billion daily views, and the new format brings YouTube closer to Instagram-style mixed-media feeds.

YouTube recently rolled out enhanced parental controls that allow parents to set time limits for Shorts scrolling among children and teenagers — including the option to set viewing time to zero. The company describes this as an industry-first feature.

Mohan also reviewed progress from YouTube’s 2025 roadmap. Auto-dubbing has now launched across the YouTube Partner Program. AI tools for generating video ideas, titles, and thumbnails are live through the Inspiration Tab. However, some previously announced YouTube TV upgrades — including fully customizable multiview — are still in development and expected soon.

YouTube continues to build an ecosystem where content creation, discovery, and purchasing all happen inside one platform. AI tools increase creative efficiency, while in-app checkout gives YouTube greater control of the creator economy’s revenue flow.

The company disclosed that it has paid over $100 billion to creators in the past four years, underscoring the scale of its content economy. The 2026 roadmap aims to accelerate that growth.

