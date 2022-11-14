Zangazur corridor to reduce time of cargo transshipment from China to Europe , official says

The opening of the Zangazur corridor will reduce the time for cargo transshipment from China to Europe to two weeks, Khudayar Hasanli, Head of the Strategic Planning and Development Department at the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku), told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

Hasanli noted that the corridor’s launch will also significantly reduce the cost of transportation.

“Moreover, the Zangazur corridor will open new markets for Azerbaijan, including the transit of goods in the direction of Africa,” he added.

