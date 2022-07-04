Zelenskiy says Ukraine is in talks with Turkiye, UN on grain exports

Ukraine is holding talks with Turkiye and the United Nations to secure guarantees for grain exports from Ukrainian ports, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

"Talks are in fact going on now with Turkiye and the U.N. (and) our representatives who are responsible for the security of the grain that leaves our ports," Zelenskiy told a news conference alongside Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

"This is a very important thing that someone guarantees the security of ships for this or that country - apart from Russia, which we do not trust. We therefore need security for those ships which will come here to load foodstuffs."

Zelenskiy said Ukraine was working "directly" with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the issue and that the organization was "playing a leading role, not as a moderator."

