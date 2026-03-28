News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
12.1°C
53.8°F
Feels like:
9.7°C
9.7°F
| Light rain
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Assault Rifle
Tag:
Assault Rifle
Lukashenko gifts Kim Jong-Un an assault rifle -
VIDEO
28 Mar 2026-18:22
Latest News
Gold faces prolonged consolidation as dollar strength weighs on prices
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa struck by lightning -
VIDEO
Dubai deluge: Torrential rain triggers floods, paralyzes traffic and flights -
VIDEO
Deadly school shooting in Lázaro Cárdenas — Full breakdown of the incident
Ukraine refutes reports of Iran destroying anti-drone depot in the UAE
Loana Petrucciani found dead in Nice — Full details, career, and reactions
Lukashenko gifts Kim Jong-Un an assault rifle -
VIDEO
Comedian Manolo Rojas found dead in Lima — What we know so far
China to launch human research initiative at space station
Qatar, Ukraine ink deal to combat missile and drone threats
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31