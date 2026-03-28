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Lukashenko gifts Kim Jong-Un an assault rifle - VIDEO

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Lukashenko gifts Kim Jong-Un an assault rifle - VIDEO
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During his recent visit to North Korea, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko presented an unusual gift: an assault rifle.

In the video released by pro-regime Belarusian media, Lukashenko is seen handing the gift to dictator Kim Jong-Un with the words: "In case enemies appear," News.Az reports, citikng foreign media.

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Kim responds with a smile by pretending to load and aim the gun.

During Lukashenko's visit, the two countries - which are united in their support for Russia's war in Ukraine - signed an agreement on "friendship and cooperation".

Kim's gift to Lukashenko, however, was a little more modest: a mosaic vase made of seashells, with a portrait of the authoritarian Belarusian leader.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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