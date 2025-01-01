News.az
News
El Salvador
Tag:
El Salvador
El Salvador seizes 6.6 tons of cocaine in record bust
16 Feb 2026-23:14
El Salvador inks trade deal with the US
29 Jan 2026-20:58
US seeks court approval to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
11 Nov 2025-09:36
Liberia agrees to accept wrongly deported migrant Kilmar Abrego, U.S. says
25 Oct 2025-11:59
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits El Salvador
23 Aug 2025-17:06
El Salvador removes presidential term limits, extends term length
01 Aug 2025-19:44
El Salvador removes term limits, paving way for Bukele’s indefinite re-election
01 Aug 2025-09:33
Venezuela to investigate El Salvador’s Bukele over ‘torture’ of US-deported migrants
22 Jul 2025-13:14
Marco Rubio refuses to give judge info on deported man
01 May 2025-01:12
El Salvador’s president proposes prisoner swap with Venezuela
21 Apr 2025-10:08
