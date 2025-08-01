Yandex metrika counter

El Salvador removes presidential term limits, extends term length

El Salvadoran lawmakers voted to remove presidential term limits as part of constitutional reforms, potentially allowing the country's populist president, Nayib Bukele, to remain in power indefinitely.

Under the reformed electoral system, the previous five-year term is increased to six years and a restriction limiting presidents to a single term is removed, allowing El Salvador's executive to run for office an unlimited number of times, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


