Expression

Preparations are well under way to ensure a successful and impactful COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 to 22 November, 2024. In addition to facilitating the participation of the national delegations in the conference’s Blue Zone, the Green Zone at COP29 has been declared open for applications. Organisations can now submit expressions of interest to participate in the Green Zone, providing them with opportunities for collaboration, sponsorship, and exhibitions at COP29, said the press service of COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

18 Jun 2024-13:59