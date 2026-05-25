Three people killed, one injured in accident at Petronas floating vessel off Malaysia

Three people killed, one injured in accident at Petronas floating vessel off Malaysia

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Three people were killed and one was injured in an ​accident during lifeboat maintenance work at a ‌floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel operated by Malaysian state energy firm Petronas on Sunday, the ​firm said.

Petronas, or Petroliam Nasional Berhad, ​said in a statement on Monday the ⁠incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. (0450 GMT) ​at FSO Sepat off Terengganu state on the ​east coast of peninsular Malaysia, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Three workers were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while the ​injured staff member was evacuated for medical ​treatment and remains under observation, Petronas said.

"Investigations into the ‌cause ⁠of the incident are ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities," it said.

Petronas did not provide further details.

Malaysia's state news ​agency Bernama reported ​the ⁠workers had boarded a lifeboat on the FSO platform to lower ​themselves into the sea to carry ​out ⁠maintenance work. However, the rope or hook linked to the lifeboat was believed to ⁠have ​detached, causing the victims ​to fall into the sea, Bernama reported, citing local police.

News.Az