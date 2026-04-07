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Fuel Sales
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Authorities in annexed Crimea suspended gasoline sales and the distribution of fuel vouchers on Thursday indefinitely, as the region grapples with a worsening fuel shortage.04 Jun 2026-22:15
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Electric vehicle sales have jumped across Southeast Asia as cost-conscious buyers head to dealerships to avoid fuel price spikes driven by the Middle East war.14 Apr 2026-09:58
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Electric vehicle adoption in Australia is accelerating as concerns grow over fuel shortages and rising petrol prices.07 Apr 2026-11:47
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