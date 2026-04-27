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Korda
Tag:
Korda
Nelly Korda wins Chevron Championship by five to reclaim top world ranking
Nelly Korda is back to No. 1 in the world and looks every bit the part. Korda was so untouchable at The Chevron Championship that no one got closer than four shots of her the entire weekend.
27 Apr 2026-09:09
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