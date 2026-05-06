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Over 47,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia for hajj
A total of 47,054 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have so far reached Saudi Arabia through 120 Hajj flights.
06 May 2026-15:42
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