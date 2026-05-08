Malaysian pilgrim dies of heart attack in Makkah

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A 55-year-old Malaysian male pilgrim has died in Makkah after suffering a heart attack.

TH said the pilgrim, who was from Cheras in Selangor, was confirmed dead at King Abdullah Medical City at 8.01am local time on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Bernama Official.

He was part of the KT12 group and was staying at Al Kiswah Hotel during his pilgrimage. He had travelled to the holy city with his wife and four other family members.

Authorities confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack, and further arrangements are being handled in accordance with pilgrimage procedures.

News.Az