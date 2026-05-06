Over 47,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia for hajj

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A total of 47,054 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have so far reached Saudi Arabia through 120 Hajj flights.

Director of the Bangladesh Hajj Office Md Lokman Hossain said that 120 flights had landed in Jeddah by 10am today, News.Az reports, citing BSS News.

According to hajj bulletin, ten pilgrims had died so far due to natural causes. Of them, eight were in Makkah and two in Medina.

It said that the Saudi medical team automatically provided treatment facilities to 14,039 pilgrims, while the IT Helpdesk provided medical services to 11,462 till yesterday.

He said a total of 78,500 people from Bangladesh have been allowed to perform Hajj this year. Of them, 660 agencies are handling Hajj operations under private management, including 30 lead agencies and 630 coordinating agencies.

According to airline-wise data, 22,010 pilgrims arrived on 55 flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 16,953 on 44 flights of Saudi Airlines, and 8,091 on 21 flights of Flynas Airlines.

The remaining pilgrims 31,270 are expected to arrive gradually through designated airlines, the director added.

The first Hajj flight (BG3001), carrying 418 pilgrims, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 17 April at 11:57pm for King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. The flight was inaugurated by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Of the total pilgrims, 4,565 will perform Hajj under government management, while 73,935 will go under private arrangements, according to Hajj office information.

The Saudi Embassy in Dhaka has issued a total of 78,324 visas so far, including 4,445 under government management and 73,879 under private management.

Subject to moon sighting, holy Hajj is expected to be held in Saudi Arabia on May 26.

The return flight will depart from Jeddah on May 30, while the last return hajj flight will depart on June 30.

News.Az