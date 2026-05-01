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Million Penthouse
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Million Penthouse
What everyone is missing about Mamdani’s plan to tax Ken Griffin’s $238 million penthouse
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stood outside a luxury skyscraper in Manhattan for a video on Tax Day to deliver on his trademark plan: “We’re taxing the rich.”
08 May 2026-05:38
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What everyone is missing about Mamdani’s plan to tax Ken Griffin’s $238 million penthouse
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What developments took place in the US–Iran–Israel war on May 8?
Major fire in Mexico kills 5
South Korea heads to local elections under shadow of disgraced former president
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