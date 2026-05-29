Israeli strike kills former correspondent for Iran's al-Alam TV in Lebanon

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An Israeli airstrike has reportedly killed a former correspondent for Iran’s Arabic-language al-Alam television channel along with three other civilians in southern Lebanon.

Journalist Hussein Ezzeddine said on Thursday that an Israeli air raid targeted a residential building in the Qiya’a neighbourhood of the southern Lebanese city of Sidon late on Wednesday night, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He said the strike killed Hussam Zaidan and three civilians who had been internally displaced by the conflict.

According to Press TV, the displaced civilians had fled the southern Lebanese town of Qalila and sought refuge in Sidon, believing the city would be safe from repeated Israeli attacks.

“We will try to document everything that happened in this crime to shed light on the scale of the aggression against the residential building where Hussam was staying alongside displaced people,” Ezzeddine said.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear. Some reports said four people were killed and six others injured in the strike.

Meanwhile, Zaidan’s son remains in intensive care following the attack on Sidon.

According to Press TV, Zaidan worked as a correspondent for al-Alam TV in Syria from 2009 until the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.

He extensively covered battles between Syrian government forces and foreign-backed Takfiri militants in the cities of Deir al-Zawr, Hama and Aleppo during the height of the Syrian conflict.

Following the fall of the Assad government, Zaidan worked as a news editor for al-Alam TV in Tehran.

News.Az