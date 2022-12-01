News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
National Ol
Tag:
National Ol
President of Azerbaijan awards group of people for contributions to development of sports
12 Nov 2022-12:19
Latest News
Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina owner and Mediacom chairman, has died at 76
Maruti Suzuki to invest $3.9B in new Gujarat plant
Syrian army enters Deir Hafir, Aleppo as YPG/SDF withdraws
Woman killed as storms batter eastern Australia
Aircraft loses contact in Indonesia's South Sulawesi
Russia hits energy facility in Odesa region overnight
7 killed in South African town shooting
UFC: Topuria eyes return against winner of Pimblett and Gaethje
King Charles III expresses support for Ukraine on anniversaries
Date of 13th Global Baku Forum revealed
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31